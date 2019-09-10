Hundreds download Portrush history app

A MULTI-MEDIA mobile app, providing a wealth of information on Portrush’s incredibly rich history, has been downloaded in record numbers.

The package of audio commentary, stories, pictures, and video clips is designed to inform users about the significance of a series of way-marked locations that make up the town’s heritage trail.

It’s launch in June was the culmination of months of hard work by members of Portrush Heritage Group. Chairman John McNally said almost 1,000 downloads have been recorded since the launch.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.