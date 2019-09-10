Chamber President tells Planners to 'get a grip' after business abandons Ballymoney

THE President of Ballymoney Camber of Commerce, Mrs Winifred Mellet has called upon Planning Officers to “get a grip” after a new business to the town has pulled out one week after they said that their planning application for an exterior façade had been rejected.

Speaking on social media earlier today Adams McGillan, who opened their second office at 32 Church Street, earlier this year, said they were now centralizing their business in Coleraine.

Their post read: “We have made a business decision to concentrate our sole efforts on working for our vendors and landlords and not to continue to keep fighting with those who don’t want to listen.”

This news comes exactly one week after they posted how they had “lost the battle” with planners who they said had taken “massive offence at our exterior,” after they had spent “thousands and thousands of pounds renovating a very damp, very tired old building.”

Though the details are as yet unconfirmed by Planning Service, reaction in the town has been swift.

DUP Cllr Councillor Finlay, who sits on the planning committee said:

“This didn't come to the planning committee, planners made that decision.

“I understand that this was an enforcement issue, that the applicant had to apply retrospectively and was refused.

“It looks very bad for the town if a business ceases trading because of what seems like a bad planning decision.

“In my personal opinion the exterior looked very well.

“Based on the information I have I am not happy and will be raising the matter both with Planning Officers and at the next Planning Committee meeting.”

'GET A GRIP'

Chamber President Mrs Mellet said: “People are utterly disgusted, Planning Officers need to get a grip!

“What is the point of us fighting to get businesses into the town when planners make decisions like this. Do they realize how hard we are working to get businesses into the town!”

Mrs Mellet continued: “The front had been well received with the public, not only reflected by comments on social media but people around the town I have been talking to as well.”