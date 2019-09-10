Councillors united for ‘Life After’ network

A VIGIL is to take place in remembrance of American tourist Michael Munro who suffered fatal injuries in a car crash on the Gracehill Road close to The Dark Hedges last year.

The remembrance service is set to be held on Wednesday, September 25th at 7:30pm at the site where the late Michael Munro was killed whilst on holiday in Northern Ireland.

Last Thursday, news of the vigil emerged during a special deputations workshop which was held at Cloonavin.

A presentation was given to councillors by Christopher Sherrard from ‘Life After’, a support group which Chris set up following the tragic death of his father, who was killed in a car crash back in August 2016.

Local counsellor Debbie Mullan is also a member of the ‘Life After’ team. She gave an emotional account about how the death of her son six-and-a-half years ago provided the platform for her to help others and become involved with the the support group.

LOCAL CAMPAIGNS

Mr Sherrard also revealed that representatives from ‘Life After’ have liaised with the United States Consulate in Dublin recently and the intention is to create maps and safety tips for tourists who intend visiting this area.

These will be distributed amongst car hire companies and tour operators in an attempt to prevent such tragedies in the future. This is also coupled with the vigorous campaigns locally to improve road traffic signs in the vicinity of the Gracehill Road which are also viewed as a measure which could prevent tragedies occurring in the future.

Councillors heard that the support network intends to expand into the Causeway Coast and Glens area next month and that Michael Munro's family have welcomed the idea of ‘Life After' setting up a support group in his native Connecticut within the next three years.





For more see this week's Chronicle