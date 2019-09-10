Stevenson loses appeal over sexual assault conviction

FORMER Ballymoney Mayor Ian Stevenson has lost his appeal in respect of his conviction on a single charge of Sexual Assault handed down on November 22 last year.

A nurse by profession, the former DUP councillor had then been found guilty of squeezing a nursing colleague's breast in a care home after asking for a hug on April 29 2017.

Mr Stevenson, 49, of Headlands Avenue, had launched his unsuccessful appeal following his sentencing to 220 hours Community Service on December 20 2018.

Back then District Judge Amanda Henderson had also put him on the Sex Offenders Register for five years.

On Friday the County Court ordered that the Appeal be dismissed and that the conviction and sentence be affirmed.

Speaking yesterday (Monday Sept 9) a DUP spokesperson has told the Chronicle that Mr Stevenson is no longer a member of the party.

