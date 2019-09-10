Stop sign at killer junction ‘not ruled out’

CHANGING the ‘Give Way’ sign to a ‘Stop’ sign at the killer Gracehill Road/Bregagh Road junction near Armoy has not been ruled out, with “design work ongoing” a Department for Infrastructure (DFI) spokesperson has said.

Could this be a ‘chink in the armour’ of DFI who have to date steadfastly refused to listen to multiple appeals from local representatives and residents for the change to be made at local junctions, including two on the Gracehill Road where serious accidents are proliferating.

In another development, Bushvale resident Lesley Jarvis has sent her 99 page Dark Hedges dossier to Prime Minister Boris Johnston appealing to him to overrule the 'Stop' sign criteria.

The 'Life After' charity told Causeway Coast and Glens Councillors at a special workshop that a Vigil to take place in remembrance of American tourist Michael Munro on Wednesday, September 25.



