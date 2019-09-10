UDR Memorial Day parade and service in Coleraine this Sunday

THE COLERAINE Branch of the UDR Regimental Association are holding a Memorial Day parade and service in the town this Sunday September 15.

Some hundreds of veterans are expected to take part, with a massed pipe band also present.

Coleraine Fife and Drum will be holding a concert outside the Town Hall from 1pm with the parade forming up at 1.45 for the parade at 2pm, followed by a service at the Diamond at 2.30pm.

Four old military vehicles of the UDR era will also be on display.

All veterans from all UDR associations are most welcome to take part.

The parade and service will be followed by a reception in the Town Hall.