UNI jobs fears

MLA Claire Sugden has warned that vital jobs and much-needed investment opportunities could be lost if Ulster University fails to commit to its Coleraine campus.

The stark warning comes following calls for health sciences courses to go to the Magee Campus during a recent meeting of Derry City and Strabane Council.

The East Londonderry Independent Unionist MLA told the Chronicle: "I am disturbed by press reports suggesting that the courses promised to Coleraine University now appear to be under threat."

