Join in with the 2019 Gracehill Scarecrow festival

The 2019 Gracehill Scarecrow Festival will take place on September 14 and 15.

This will be the second festival of its kind.

Plans are currently in place to run the scarecrow festival alongside the Heritage weekend on the 14th and 15th September 2019.

The aim of the Scarecrow Festival is to involve the entire Village and the wider community in a event that is great fun for all, whilst at the same time raising needed funds to help maintain and preserve our historic Church and surrounding grounds for all the community.

Last year was a tremendous success with over 55 groups of scarecrows on display.

If you would like to participate in the festival by entering a scarecrow/s please collect a registration form from the Church, Old School House or download a copy at www.gracehillvillage.

org/moravian-church

Complete the registration form and return it to the Moravian Manse, 25 Church Road, Gracehill or simply email a copy to gracehill.scarecrow@

hotmail.com

The scarecrows can be based on any character or theme of your own choice.