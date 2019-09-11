Report of burglary at Mount Street

POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information following the report of a burglary at a residential property on Mount Street, Ballymena.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “In the early hours of Sunday 8th September at approximately 5:20 am , entry was gained to a property on Mount Street, where the resident was upstairs asleep.

"He was awakened to a noise outside his bedroom door. As a result of the burglary, a bottle of alcohol and a number of kitchen knives were stolen from the property.

“We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area or have information about the incident to contact Detectives at Larne Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 695 09/09/19.

"Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”