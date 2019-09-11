Special sale in Ballymena

McAfee Auctions have a rather special sale next week, the contents of 2 Woodcroft Lane in Ballymena, the property having been sold.

‘It’s a particularly nice sale of fine furnishings, clocks, paintings, collectibles and we just thought it was a pity to remove it to our saleroom as it looks so well in the property’ says Gerry McAfee the Auctioneer.

The sale is scheduled to take place on Thursday 19th of September at 7pm, and although the sale is taking place in the Adair Arms Hotel on that evening the viewing will be at the property, 2 Woodcroft Lane, Ballymena the day prior – the 18th September from 11 – 1.00, 2.00 – 5.00 and 7.00 – 8.30 and on Thursday 19th from 3.00 – 6.45pm, prior to sale at 7pm.

Among the items for sale are a very good 10 piece modern dining room suite, a very nice upright piano by Callen & Co, selection of nice armchairs, hall and occasional chairs, double pedestal desk, upholstered settee, chair and matching stool, hall table, D end side table, slimline hall stand, nest of oak tables, corner cupboards, davenport desk, small chests, shaped front side cabinets, window seat, piano stool etc.

Clocks include a spring vienna, double weight vienna, cloisonné mantle clock, large bracket clock, brass bracket clock, carriage and other mantle clocks.

Very nice collectibles including a collection of royal crown derby table ware and royal crown derby paperweight, lots of doulton and Hummel figurines, pieces of crystal including some large waterford crystal vases etc, lladro, tea and dinner sets, moorcroft, belleek, worcester figurines, masons ironstone ware, doulton character jugs, lots of collectors plates, silver including photoframes, silver bowls, tongs, ladles etc. silver plate, canteen of cutlery, bunnykin figurines, etc

Pictures including works by George Trevor, Noel Shaw, K.Hobson, David Fletcher, Tom McGoldrick, G W Morrison, Sam McLarnon, Ruge, Keity etc

Other lots include kitchen table and chair, 2 good double beds, pieces of Beswick, brass, border fine arts, table lamps, outdoor effects include garden bench, planters, steps, tools etc.

View catalogue online at www.mcafeeauctions.com or contact auctioneers for further details on 028 276 67669