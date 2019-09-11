Ultra fast broadband at Red Brick Coffee shop

The refurbished Red Brick coffee shop in Raceview Mill in Broughshane is believed to be the first coffee shop in the Ballymena area to install Ultrafast Gigabyte Broadband.

Normally fibre broadband is connected to properties by copper wires.

However, the Red Brick has had a fibre cable connected all the way from the exchange right into the coffee shop – so their broadband is at the speed of light!

The breathtaking speeds of up to an amazing 1,000 Mbtyes per second, make this the perfect spot for business lunches and meetings.

The Red Brick is a destination coffee shop with great parking – well worth travelling to.

Great parking, under 5’s play area and being dog friendly all combine to make the red brick the coffee shop of choice.

Breastfeeding mums are welcome and the coffee has disabled access.

Every morning the staff bake massive rustic scones, secret recipe sausage rolls, delicious country buns and other mouth watering goodies.

To cope with increasing customer numbers, the coffee shop are building on their great team of friendly folks.

If you have catering experience why not drop them an email with your CV right away to info@raceviewmill.com.