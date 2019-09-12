Burglary at Gracehill

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at premises on Tuppenny Road, Gracehill, Ballymena.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "Shortly before 9.00am, on Wednesday, 11 September, police received a report that sometime overnight outbuildings were entered and a quantity of power tools and a generator stolen.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone who is offered any power tools for sale under suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 256 11/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."