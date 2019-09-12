Burglary at Gracehill

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at premises on Tuppenny Road, Gracehill, Ballymena.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: "Shortly before 9.00am, on Wednesday, 11 September, police received a report that sometime overnight outbuildings were entered and a quantity of power tools and a generator stolen.

"I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone who is offered any power tools for sale under suspicious circumstances to contact detectives at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 256 11/09/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130