New pedestrian bridge put in place at Main St/ Bridge Centre

Email:

ger.scully@tullamoretribune.ie

A new pedestrian bridge was put in place linking the Millennium Square on Main Street, Tullamore with the Bridge Centre car park yesterday morning (Tuesday September 10).

The pre-fabricated footbridge which crosses the Tullamore river consists of rolled steel beams, steel channels, recycled PVC decking and stainless steel and glass balustrades. The balustrades will be of laminated glass and the intermediate posts and hand rail consist of stainless steel.

The bridge was constructed by Walls Engineering in Carlow town and was fabricated in Carlow and delivered to site and lifted into place.

The bridge is 18m in length and has a slight camber with a rise in elevation of approximately 500mm over the 18m span.

The installation of the bridge is part of the street enhancement project currently underway in the town.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130