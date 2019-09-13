New pedestrian bridge put in place at Main St/ Bridge Centre

A new pedestrian bridge was put in place linking the Millennium Square on Main Street, Tullamore with the Bridge Centre car park yesterday morning (Tuesday September 10).

The pre-fabricated footbridge which crosses the Tullamore river consists of rolled steel beams, steel channels, recycled PVC decking and stainless steel and glass balustrades. The balustrades will be of laminated glass and the intermediate posts and hand rail consist of stainless steel.

The bridge was constructed by Walls Engineering in Carlow town and was fabricated in Carlow and delivered to site and lifted into place.

The bridge is 18m in length and has a slight camber with a rise in elevation of approximately 500mm over the 18m span.

The installation of the bridge is part of the street enhancement project currently underway in the town.