Gavin takes the plunge for charity

GETTING repeatedly stung by jellyfish was a small price to pay for a big-hearted Coleraine businessman who swam the North Channel for a cause close to his heart.

Gavin Smyth, Managing Director of Autozone, and four team members took the plunge from Donaghadee, in the early hours of Sunday, September 8, with their sights firmly set on reaching Portpatrick in Scotland later that same day.

The gruelling 21.5-mile swim, which took 12 hours and eight minutes, raised vital funds for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

* Donations can still be made via the Autozone Coleraine Facebook page.