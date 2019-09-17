Distinguished speakers for eye health seminar

TWO very distinguished speakers will address the Tullamore Business and Professional Women Health Seminar on Eye Health which will be held in the Bridge House on Wednesday, September 25.

Ayman Saeed Msc, FRCS (Edinburgh), FRCS (Glasgow), MRCOphth (London) and Patrick Costigan, an ambassador with the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will each address the meeting on two very different aspects of eye health.

Mr Saeed works privately in the Heritage Clinic, Dublin and Ballinderry Clinic, Mullingar, with part-time public commitment in the Eye and Ear Hospital.

His sub-specialty interests include cataract surgery, premium lens implants, medical retina and glaucoma.

Medical retina is the area of ophthalmology that deals with retinal diseases such as age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Mr Saeed has contributed to several clinical studies that were published in peer-reviewed international journals and presented in national and international scientific

meetings.

Mr Saeed will address the meeting on “Recent trends in the management of cataract surgery and age-related macular degeneration.”

Patrick Costigan will tell the story of his life after eyesight loss and the process of being matched with a guide dog.

He will speak about how getting a guide dog gave him a new direction in life and is opening up new opportunities he could scarcely have considered before.

He will also speak about being invited by the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to an information day at their headquarters in Cork and being introduced to his dog which he describes as love at first sight.

Pat is now resetting his goals in line with his new found flexibility.

A most inspirational speaker, Patrick will come to Tullamore by train with his dog Parker.