First there was the Men's Shed: now the She Shack has arrived

WOMEN living in the Toome area have been invited to attend the official launch later this month of the new She Shack in the village.

The group, which will meet every Monday, already has nine members, some of whom have been at the forefront of getting it up and running.

While not linked to the Men’s Sheds movement, the She Shack shares a desire to bring women together.

One of the ladies involved, Heather Toal, told the Antrim Guardian that they would be delighted to welcome more members and to grow the group to its full potential.

*Read the full feature ONLY in this week’s Antrim Guardian