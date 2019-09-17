Macmillan walkers follow in Beverley's footsteps

OVER 120 people converged on the Castle Gardens in Antrim earlier this month to take part in the 2019 Macmillan Walk, which this year was held in memory of local woman Beverley Parker.

The 8km event was organised by Macmillan volunteer Cynthia Cherry and other members of the local Macmillan group as a tribute to their friend Beverley, who took part in many similar fundraisers before her own diagnosis and sad passing.

*See full story and photographs from the event in this week’s Antrim Guardian

