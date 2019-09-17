Section of O'Connor Square will open in mid-October

THE southern section of O’Connor Square will open again in mid-October which will facilitate the re-opening of the roadway at the Tanyard, it has been revealed.

Town Enchancement Scheme works on Cloonan’s side of William St will also be completed by mid-October while works on the other side of the thoroughfare will finish in the middle of November, Town Engineer, John Connelly revealed at last Thursday’s meeting of Tullamore Municipal District Council.

Despite being pressed by councillors, Mr Connelly said he could not provide a date for resurfacing works to commence on High St as they needed to be co-ordinated with Irish Water and Electric Ireland.

Councillors also commended the contractor on the high standard of the work but said business people, pedestrians and motorists were experiencing problems.

Cllr Declan Harvey said he was disappointed so much of town was being taken up by the works at present.

Cllr Tony McCormack noted the work was being carried out to a “fantastic standard” and he hoped that, when completed, it will bring more footfall into the town centre.

“But we have to be cognisant of the fact that traders are suffering,” he stressed adding that pressure needed to be maintained on the contractor, Irish Water and Electric Ireland.

He also complimented the council for keeping communication lines open with local businesses.

Cllr Sean O’Brien said he was hearing of “absolute uproar” in Tullamore at present. “Businesses are anxious, pedestrians, motorists and shoppers are furious,” he added

Continued the Independent public representative: “Digging up the Square, Church St and William St is causing fierce confusion for pedestrians and for traffic flow.”

He added that traders on William St were very anxious as to what would happen to their Christmas business which, he said, started in mid-November. Cllr O’Brien added that people were also asking why the contractor wasn’t working extra hours.

He also highlighted access problems for people with disabilities and said the yellow ramps weren’t suitable for those using wheelchairs or people with children’s buggies.

Cllr O’Brien said he had been told at the July meeting that High St would be resurfaced in September but the timescale seemed to be extending.

Cllr Neil Feighery said his main concern was that some unforeseen issue could push the timelines further out.

He said huge patience was being shown by the traders but predicted that the multi-million euro scheme would encourage business back into the town centre.

Cllr Danny Owens said some businesses were dependent on the last two months of the year for the bulk of their annual trade. “If the streets are going to be dug up in November it will be a catastrophe,” he predicted.

He continued; “Some businesses are going to take a massive hit and it’s important that we try to accommodate them as best we can.”

The Town Engineer said the council was trying to minimise traffic issues and other problems but admitted that there was going to be disruption.