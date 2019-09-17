Pensioner critically injured in Articlave colllision

THE Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine has re-opened following a two-vehicle road traffic collision last night (Monday, September 16).

A man aged in his 80's remains in hospital in a critical condition following the collision at around 10pm involving a Citroen C3 car and a Manitou digger.



Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information should contact police in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2320 16/09/19.