Ballygawley dad gives daughter 'gift of life'

AFTER 18 years of suffering with a serious kidney condition, a Ballygawley woman is now looking forward to living a normal life after her father donated his organ in a selfless gesture she describes as 'life-changing'.

Thirty-year-old Melissa Kerr was diagnosed with Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis when she was just beginning life as a pupil at St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley at the age of 12.

The condition progressed when Melissa gave birth to her baby boy, Jude, in April 2016, leaving her starved of energy to carry out simple everyday tasks.

Last September hospital tests showed that three family members - her brother, mother and husband - were incompatible for a transplant, but thankfully her father, Joe Farrell, 56, was a kidney match and he didn't think twice about going ahead with surgery at Belfast City Hospital’s Renal Unit, to give his daughter “the gift of life”.

