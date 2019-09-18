Dotser representing Offaly and tech community at Ploughing

The Local Enterprise Village at this year’s National Ploughing Championships will provide a snapshot of the cream of the crop of Ireland’s small businesses according to Heather Humphreys T.D., Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

The Local Enterprise Village will feature over 30 small businesses, each a client of their Local Enterprise Office across the country. There are 31 Local Enterprise Offices located in Local Authorities nationwide funded by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation through Enterprise Ireland. This year the Local Enterprise Village, located in the centre of the ploughing site, will host Tullamore company, Dotser Web & Marketing, overall runner up and regional winner in the National Enterprise Awards 2019.

'We are honoured to be representing the SME business community in Offaly in the Local Enterprise Village at the Ploughing', commented Loughnan Hooper, Managing Director of Dotser Ltd.,based in O'Connor Square, Tullamore. 'Over the last 19 years Dotser has grown it's national footprint of customers with support from the Offaly Local Enterprise Office. Dotser have client's in almost every county on the island of Ireland, providing website, ecommerce and mobile web application development services to a range local, regional and national businesses.

Dotser have developed their own software platform delivering tailored web and marketing services to support business growth on the internet.

In more recent years Dotser has developed specialised software solutions for eCommerce, resource and event management.

One such niche online product is SuperShow which effectively manages the competition and tradestand administration for events and agricultural shows. Customers include Tullamore Show, Cork Summer Show, Flavours of Fingal and Omagh Show.

Local businesses have a growing need to dip their toe into eCommerce as a growing number of the population embrace online shipping through their mobile phone. Dotser's ePro eCommerce product is ideal for businesses to expand customer reach, grow enquiries and sales online.

More than ever the time is ripe to get your business online with the support of a €2500 grant with Trading Online Voucher from your Local Enterprise Office. Dotser will be at the ploughing for the 3 days at the Local Enterprise Village right beside the Ploughing HQ.

There will be a variety of products and services on show for the visitors to this year’s Ploughing Championships to enjoy, which includes food, fashion, agtech products, innovative software, farm safety equipment, board games, sportswear, skincare and even a dog bakery!

The 88th National Ploughing Championships take place from the 17th to 19th of September in Ballintrane, Fenagh, County Carlow. For more information on the Local Enterprise Village and the supports that the Local Enterprise Offices give to small businesses go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie