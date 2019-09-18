Selfless Omagh woman helping to improve the lives of those less fortunate in Ghana

Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

A selfless young woman from Omagh has recently moved to Ghana to volunteer in what she describes as a 'pretty eye-opening and challenging' experience.

Physiotherapist Rebecca McKeown, from the Old Mountfield Road area, is currently working at Sogakope District Hospital in the town of Keta.

The former Omagh Academy pupil, now 24, wants to improve the level of physiotherapy patients receive in Ghana.

"Some patients must travel up to two hours for treatment up to three times every week," explained Rebecca. "Many are out of work with severe disability but still have to pay a substantial amount for transport."

Rebecca took a three-year career break from working at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry to pursue the next stage of her life.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Constitution.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130