It's a 'Big Beach Clean' weekend

IN association with Coca-Cola, Charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is launching the Big Beach Clean weekend, which will run from Friday 20th – Sunday 22nd September. The project aims to encourage volunteers from across Northern Ireland to get their litter pickers out and join in the crusade to keep Northern Ireland beautiful.

Over 150 Coca-Cola employees took time out of their busy work schedules on Friday to help clean-up the coastline at six beach locations around the island, including Portavogie and Magilligan. The volunteering initiative, which took place ahead of next weekend’s official Big Beach Clean event, is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to achieve a world without waste. An outstanding 213 bags, estimated at just over 1.5 tonnes of litter was removed from the coast over the course of the day thanks to the trojan effort of Coca-Cola volunteers.

Northern Ireland has over 200 kilometres of coastline where volunteers can choose to either set up their own events or join organised clean ups – all the information you need, plus a handy kit, is available via www.liveherelovehere.org.

As part of the clean-up, volunteers are asked to record the litter collected using Ocean Conservancy data cards which will feed into the Ocean Conservancy annual report – helping improve the environment for our rich variety of ocean dwelling creatures, some of which are internationally recognised.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has 385 volunteers across 20 Adopted Spots – where volunteers have actually gone a step further and taken ownership of a designated area in their local community to look after and improve for everyone to enjoy as part of the Live Here Love Here ‘Adopt a Spot’ programme.

Last year’s Big Beach Clean saw more 304 volunteers take part in Northern Ireland during Big Beach Clean Weekend and collected 803kg of waste. The Live Here Love Here team are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year after the recent success of their Big Spring Clean project - which doubled its results in just one year to 127,864 volunteers cleaning up at 3,868 events, lifting 43,447 bags of litter - that’s 263 tonnes.

Join the conversation on Instagram: @LiveHere.LoveHere, on Twitter: @isupportlhlh or on Facebook: liveherelovehere