Offaly Green councillor will seek Seanad seat

OFFALY Green Cllr Pippa Hackett has been chosen to contest a seat in the Seanad for her party.

Cllr Hackett, who was elected to Offaly County Council for the first time in May, was selected by delegates at a party conference.

Her name will now go before Dail and Seanad members who will vote in the Seanad bye-election to fill the vacancy left by the election of the Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan to the European Parliament.

Cllr Hackett, an organic farmer and mother of four children who is married to Geashill man Mark Hackett, was appointed the Green Party agriculture spokesperson in 2016.

“I’m delighted to contest the Seanad byelection for the Green Party. I believe I can be a strong voice in the Seanad for protecting and preparing rural communities as we work to tackle climate breakdown and nature destruction,” said Cllr Hackett.

“Family farms are under pressure like never before. Many people have lost hope. We need a positive vision for farming and change the economics to make it deliver for rural communities. What is clear is that business as usual is not working. For the first time, I believe, people are looking to the Greens for solutions and I believe I can be part of that.”

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who previously occupied the place on the Seanad Agriculture panel, said: “I want to whole-heartedly support Pippa’s candidacy for this Seanad place. I know from my time in the Seanad the value of having a strong Green voice there and I know Pippa will be that.

“Pippa is a farmer so she knows what changes are needed on the ground. This is important. People know that climate change is urgent but they don’t know the practical measures needed to deliver it. We need people like Pippa leading these changes and that’s why we need her strong voice in the Seanad.”

Cllr Hackett proposed a motion at Monday’s meeting of Offaly Council calling on the local authority to “declare a Climate Emergency”.

Her motion was seconded by the Independent member from Tullamore, Cllr Sean O’Brien.

Cllr Hackett said while there was great uncertainty about the impact of Brexit and the loss of the peat production sector in Offaly, “one thing we are quite certain of is climate change and biodiversity loss”.

“As councillors we really are on the front line when it comes to dealing with climate change. Our constituents have to deal with issues such as flooding, water shortages, storm damage and indeed poor road quality resulting from extremes of weather,” she said.

Climate change was the theme of the Association of Irish Local Government conference last week and Tullamore will host a climate change conference in October.

Cllr Hackett said climate change was now a “mainstream” issue and it was time for Offaly County Council to show its colours.

Recalling that she had welcomed council Cathaoirleach Peter Ormond’s reference to climate change in his inaugural speech, she noted that the word “environment” was not included in the council’s mission statement for its new draft county development plan.

“I think that’s something we should consider as we develop our county development plan,” said the Green Party member.

Referring to a climate change adaptation strategy which was presented at the meeting, Cllr Hackett said mitigation measures were also needed.

“Offaly has a rich and diverse landscape with great opportunity to mitigate climate change and biodiversity loss and it has the potential to be a leader in the Midlands in this area,” she stated.

Cllr Hackett holds a BSc in Agriculture from the University of Essex, a postgraduate diploma from University College Dublin, and a PhD from the University of Limerick. She took leave from academic research and lecturing to raise her family.

Ms O’Sullivan, a Waterford woman, had won a Seanad seat in 2016 at the expense of Roscrea man and Fianna Fail candidate Cllr Michael Smith.

Ms O’Sullivan had been nominated by Oireachtas members and Cllr Smith was an “outside” nominee from the Agriculture Science Association.