Former court 'e-hive' of activity

THE former District Court in Edenderry has been transformed into a co-working hub which its promoters hope will reduce the numbers of people commuting from north Offaly.

The e-hive co working hub is located upstairs in the Town Hall and two businesses are already using it, a travel agent and an architect.

In all, there will be 16 desks for hire in what Offaly County Council are saying is the third innovation centre in the county, following on from the Junction in Tullamore and the Stream creative suite in Birr.

The e-hive is fully furnished and each of the computers, with 27-inch screens, has high speed internet access.

There are also private booths for telephone calls, a shared kitchen (in what was formerly the judge's chamber), a meeting room, common areas and a bike rack outside.

Declan Conlon, Edenderry area manager, who chaired the project team, said the idea for the office space was developed two-and-a-half years ago and was included in a County Council application for funding. “We were lucky enough to get grant-aid unde the Town and Village Renewal Scheme,” said Mr Conlon. “We wanted to do something that Edenderry would be proud of.”

The e-hive is aimed at a variety of users, from commuters to those who work at home, to freelancers, employees, start-ups and researchers.

“If we could get 16 people back working in the town it'd be a great boost to the town, and it'd be a great boost to themselves,” said Mr Conlon.

Cllr John Foley, Independent, urged the council to strongly promote the hub and Cllr Noel Cribbin, Fine Gael, said with top speed broadband the facility should be especially attractive to people currently working from home because they will be free of the distractions at their current locations.

Mark Malone, area engineer, was responsible for the interior design at the e-hive which is available on an ad-hoc basis, at day rates, or for monthly rental (email caroline@thejunctionoffaly.ie)