Antrim school crisis deepening

THIS week the Department of Education revealed that there is ‘broad support’ for parents to pay a charge for home to school transport.

Pupils are currently eligible for a bus pass if they live more than three miles from their post-primary school or two miles from their primary school.

About 84,000 pupils in Northern Ireland currently benefit, at an annual cost to the Education Authority of £81 million.

However, that claim may raise some eyebrows for parents - particularly in a town like Antrim where places are in desperately short supply.

Earlier this year the Antrim Guardian revealed that the lack of secondary places in the town was a ticking timebomb for local parents.

It was a case of simple arithmetic. Hundreds into two schools simply will not go.

