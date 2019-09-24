Blooming marvellous!

LOCAL towns and villages enjoyed a veritable clean sweep with resounding results in the 2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.

A special results ceremony took place in Mossley Mill last week with the competition attracting 142 entries representing all 11 Council areas.

Antrim was named as the best town, Randalstown picked up the award for Best Small Town and Ballynure was chosen as the Best Small Village with Ballyeaston coming an excellent third in the same category.

