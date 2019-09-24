Council's property refurbishment bill almost doubles to £500,000

MID-ULSTER District Council is set to spend £500,000 on the refurbishment of its properties this financial year.

In April 2019, Council approved £250,000 from Council’s Capital Programme for property infrastructure repairs for this financial year to address non-compliant assets in need of refurbishment or replacement.

The Council’s Policy and Resources ;Committee was informed that the list provided at that time was not exhaustive and a number of council assets in need of additional investment and refurbishment have been identified.

To fund these works the Committee is to request a further £220,350 of capital funding from Council taking the total refurbishment bill this year to £470,350.

The projects are wide ranging and have been ranked into five groups based on prioirty.

Priority 1 is maintenance in respect of health; priority 2 work is focused on statutory maintenance requirements such as those concerning security, fire, gas, electrical and access systems. The lowest category, priority 5 includes maintenance of unoccupied assets, assets identified for disposal and ancillary assets.

The additional £220,350 of capital funding is sought to carry out Priority 1 works and progress Priority 2 works until the funding is exhausted.

The Committee has also been advised that the total amount requested may creep upward as they are subject to value engineering through Council framework contractors, quotation or tender.

The additional Priority 1 works includes £50,000 for the replacement and installation of a HGV Vehicle and Diverse Plant Lift at the Council’s Dungannon garage. Committee members heard the existing vehicle lift was installed in 1996 and is at the end of its life as parts are not manufactured anymore and repair is impossible.

A further £18,600 has been requested to complete the replacement and upgrade of a ground floor roofing area, including a fall arrest system and roof guarding to prevent unauthorised access at Cookstown Council Office.

Approximately £45,000 had already been secured for this work in April however the cost has increased to £63,600.

Capital Funding

The capital funding requests are as follows.

1. Drumglass Old Burial Ground – £17,000 – to repair retaining wall and tree removal.

2. Various operational cemeteries – £12,500 – to test the safety of cemetery memorials over 3 metres high.

3. Cookstown LC and Maghera LC – £45,000 – sand filter and general filter replacement in each pool.

4. Dungannon Garage – £50,000 – to replacement and install a HGV vehicle and diverse plant lift.

5. Magherafelt Council Office – £18,500 – to replace and upgrade a water storage tank.

6. Cookstown Council Office – £18,600 – to replace and upgrade a ground floor roof.

7. Dungannon Council Office – £7,000 – to ensure electrical compliance refurbishment and upgrade.

8. Dungannon Depot (Oaks Road) – £8,000 – to upgrade the fire detection system and risk compliance works.

Priority 2 works

1. Dungannon Park – £9,000 – for tree remedial work and replanting.

2 .Mutliple Council locations – £25,000 – condition report and specification for upgrade/replacement.

3. Magherafelt Garage – £8,000 – to install a required diverse plant lift.

The Committee’s recommendations for additional funding will go before the full Concil for permission.