Pullough cleans up in Tidy Tullamore awards

THE canal-side village of Pullough has literally cleaned-up in the prestigious Tullamore Credit Union Tidy Tullamore Awards 2019.

“It's great boost for the village,” said proprietor of the local public house, Joe Gallagher whose establishment claimed the Gold award in the Rural Pub category of the awards. Joe, his wife, Josie, daughter Joy and grandson, Dylan are the team behind the award winning hostelry.

Joe's son-in-law, Mike Waters, who runs the Old Harbour Bar in Tullamore with his wife Barbara, took the coveted first place in the Urban Pub Category.

Pullough also claimed Silver awards in the Rural Village and the School Veggie Garden categories.

The garden was developed by the teachers and pupils of Pullough National School and officially opened at a gala function earlier this year.

Joe Gallagher said the awards were a testament to the hard work of local groups in the area.

“We're looking for volunteers to help out and plan to capture three Gold awards next year,” he outlined.

“The village is improving the whole time,” declared the pleased publican.

Pictured left with their Gold Awards are publicans Joe Gallagher and Mike Waters. TT3918GS