Quinn calls on Coalisland Town boundary to be reviewed by Council

SDLP Coalisland Councillor Malachy Quinn has called on Mid-Ulster Council to review the town boundary of Coalisland in relation to the Local Area Plan and development strategy. MUDC are currently working towards a strategy across all its main towns.

Speaking about this issue Cllr Quinn said "After talking to local businesses over the past number of weeks, both inside and outside the town, it’s clear to me that the existing definition of the Town Centre is not suitable to the on-going development of Coalisland.

“The current definition does not take into account stores like Springisland on the Washingbay Road or indeed the enterprise centre on the Dungannon road and this may lead to them being disadvantaged in terms of town schemes and initiatives especially as our town strategy will lead us up to 2030.

“This plan is about helping develop the town for the better, helping new and old businesses alike, bringing life back into our retail outlets and to leave out two very important sites is unacceptable.

“Both these areas lie within 30 meters of the existing boundary so it doesn't take much thinking to see the advantages of extending this. If our town is to develop over the next decade we need to protect growing businesses especially with the effects of Brexit still to come.”

He continued "I have spoken to our planning department about this issue and while they have told me that the current council continue to use the Town boundary agreed by Dungannon council back 2009, they will look into reviewing this before the next stage of the development plan and have assured me that local business will have their say on how the town is developed for the future.

“I look forward to those meetings and consultation and seeing the town being developed for the better.