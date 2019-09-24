Vandals damage old Limavady Workhouse building

THREE consecutive nights of vandalism at Limavady Community Development Initiative (LCDI) has been met with outrage as the cost mounts up to repair the old Roe Valley Hospital building.

On Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night last week, vandals caused damage to the Gate Lodge and main building of the former Limavady Workhouse.

Rocks were thrown at the building, damaging many of the leaded glass windows which are expensive to replace.

The Gate Lodge, along with the LCDI main building (Old Roe Valley Hospital and originally the Limavady Workhouse) is a Listed B+ building something the LCDI team are extremely proud of and work hard to preserve and maintain for the local community.

Joanne Kinnear, manager of LCDI, spoke to the Northern Constitution.

She said: “Thankfully the incidents did not disrupt the excellent wide ranging essential services which are delivered day in and day out on the site by both LCDI and our partner organisations.

“These strong partnerships meant that we have been able, thanks to the practical support provided by the local Policing and Community Safety Partnership to install new CCTV cameras on the Gate Lodge to try and prevent further attacks.”

Each of the leaded glass windows will cost approximately £1k to replace adding to the already unsettling atmosphere and tension caused.

The outrageous vandalism comes at a time when the daycare in LCDI was awarded 'Best kept Daycare' at the Health and Social Care awards (see page 4).

Joanne added: “The contrast between the vandalism by some people in our own community and the accolade achieved by our daycare as the regional best of the best small community garden is striking.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Brenda Chivers has said she is outraged that LCDI have been targeted once again.

Councillor Chivers said: “LCDI provide vital services to the community no matter who you are they work tirelessly within the community on projects including good relations.

“I would appeal to anyone you has information to report it to the PSNI.”

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP said: "Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP works alongside other statutory bodies, including PSNI, to identify areas of concern like that raised by LCDI.

“Through the course of this work, a range of measures are being explored to reduce this type of crime from occurring.

“The PCSP would encourage anyone with information about the ongoing vandalism in Limavady to come forward to the PSNI and help ensure that those involved are brought to justice and this important community asset is protected."