ROI Senator invites Ballymoney manufacturers to give presentation in Dublin as BREXIT looms

MANUFACTURING businesses from the Ballymoney area could have an opportunity to put their concerns about Brexit, to TD's and Senators at Leinster House, (the Irish Parliament building) in Dublin, ahead of a crucial EU summit in mid October.

Extending the invitation is Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell, who was in Ballymoney recently for the launch of the RBL Branch history book.

Senator Craughwell said: “While in Ballymoney I took the opportunity to meet some business people to hear their concerns about Brexit and over the coming days and weeks I will arrange for these people to visit Leinster House to inform southern politicians of their concerns.

“We have had people down from agriculture, we have had people down from border communities. This time I'd like to get manufacturing businesses and businesses further from the border."

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: “It was a very welcome opportunity to meet Senator Gerard Craughwell on his visit to Ballymoney. With Brexit the topic of conversation we had sometime to discuss the current political challenges."

