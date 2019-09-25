Loreto pupils push comfort zones in four-week Cambodia expedition

Pushing their comfort zones to the outer limits, six Loreto Grammar School, Omagh, pupils travelled to Cambodia to take part in a Camps International four-week expedition.

Casey Devlin, Bronagh Leonard, Zara McGrath and Lisa Denton, Year 13, along with Lauren Gaynor and Caitlin Houston, Year 12, were led by Dr Laura O’Dolan on this incredible trip.

The girls formed part of a composite travelling group with three other schools from Northern Ireland and when on expedition, joined a wider range of teams from throughout Ireland and the UK.

They engaged in a range of exciting initiatives to assist local communities through wildlife, environment and community projects.

Life changing

Some of the life changing projects that these amazing pupils embarked on was making concrete rings to sink into the ground for the drainage chambers of toilets and wells for local villagers, hand mixing tonnes of concrete to make giant water storage pots, building/improving houses for families living in deplorable conditions, helping local school children with their English lessons and building a safety wall in a local school to combat flooding and soil erosion in the playground.

