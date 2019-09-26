Deaths from the Newry and Mourne District

Thomas Anthony Mackle (Tony)

The death took place on September 17 of Thomas Anthony Mackle, late of Riverfields, Warrenpoint, and Old Warrenpoint Road, Newry.

He died peacefully at Ashgrove Nursing Home, Newry.

Much loved husband of the late Anne, he was the loving father of Paul, Anthony, Conor, Declan, Aine and Rosin.

His funeral took place on Friday to St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery.

Ellen O’Neill

Sorrow has been occasioned with the passing of Ellen O’Neill, Castlewwellan and formerly of Ballylough.

Daughter of the late John and Mary Elizabeth, she was the cherished sister of the late John, Mary, Bernadette and Hugh Gerard.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Thursday in St Malachy’s Church.

Burial followed in the family burial ground in Aughlisnafin.

Hugh Paul

The death took place on September 16 of Hugh Paul, MBE.

He passed away at Greenvale Nursing Home after a long illness.

Husband of the late Mary, he was the loving father of Anne, Patrick, Kieran, Christine, Lucia, Martin and Bernadette.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle.

Burial took place in St Mary’s Old Cemetery.

Sarah Mary McClements

The death has taken place of Sarah Mary McClements, late of Racecourse Hill, Downpatrick.

Wife of the late Billy, she was the much loved mother of Jean, Mary, William and Alma, and loving sister to Martha.

Her funeral service took place in Down Parish Church.

Burial followed in the adjoining churchyard.

Patrick (Paddy) Arterton

The death took place on September 18 of Patrick (paddy) Arterton, late of Slieveshan Park, Newry.

Much loved husband of Mary, the deceased was the loving father of Patricia, Maura, Christina, Kevin, Finola., Collette and Fiona.

His funeral took place on Friday from his late residence to St Colman’s Church, Massforth.

Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.

Clare Fisher

Regret has been occasioned with the sudden passing of Clare Fisher, late of Warrenpoint.

Loving daughter of John and Margaret Fisher, she the much loved sister of Siobhan, Celine and Sinead (Summerhill, Warrenpoint).

Her funeral took place on Saturday to St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint.

Burial followed in Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery.

Patrick Joseph Malone

The death took place on September 17 of Patrick Joseph Malone, late of Cedar Grove, Damolly Road, Newry.

Beloved husband of Eithne, he was the son of the late James and Christina Malone (Cooley).

The deceased was the loving father of Sinead, Nuala, Ciara and Claire. Requiem Mass was celebrated on Friday in St Colman’s Cathedral.

Burial followed in Monkshill Cemetery.

Tony Donegan

The death has taken place at Belfast City Hospital of Tony Donegan, late of Larchmount, Armagh Road, Newry.

Beloved husband of Bridgeen, the deceased was the much loved father of Anthony.

His funeral took place on Saturday to Ss Patrick & Colman’s Cathedral.

Burial was private cremation.

Adrian Feenan

Regret has been occasioned with the passing of Adrian Feenan, late of Bessbrook.

Loving partner of the late Sonya, the deceased was the devoted father of Gavin and Morgan.

Son of Michael and the late Ann, the deceased was the cherisghed brother of Barry, Cathy, Connor and Lindsey, and stepfather of Dean and Shannon.

His funeral took place on Saturday to St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Bessbrook.

Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Kearns

The death took place on September 19 of Tony Kearns, Chapel Street, Newry.

Husband of Clare, he was the loving father of Anthony, Anne and Conor.

Requiem Mass was held on Saturday in St Catherine’s Church. Burial followed in St Mary’s Cemetery

Margaret Hastewell

The death took place on September 21 of Margaret Hastewell, late of Ashton Heights, Newry.

Beloved wife of the late Alan, she was the much loved mother of Teresa and Kieran.

Requiem Mass was celebrated yesterday, Monday, in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloghogue.

Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.

Veronica Newell

The death took place at the Southern Area Hospice of Veronica Newell, late of Corcreaghan Road, Kilkeel.

Wife of the late Albert, her passing is mourned by her children Catriona and Kieran, and large family circle.

Requiem Mass will take place today, Tuesday, from her late residence for 11.00am RequiemMass in St Colmans Church, Massforth.

Burial will take place in the adjoining cemetery.