Shelagh presents £2,500 to leukaemia charity

LOCAL lady Shelagh Winter has handed over a cheque for £2,502 to Joanne Badger of the Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI charity.

The money was raised through the generous donations of the public in support of Shelagh’s nerve racking sky dive which she undertook in July this year.

The charity is close to her heart following the death of her husband Leslie.

After the cheque hand over she said, “It was a real challenge for me to complete the skydive and it was such an experience, one I will never forget!

“I want to thank everyone at C&G Embroidery, family friends and all who gave so generously to this important cause in raising this tremendous amount.”

Shelagh added, “No one knows when they will need assistance for themselves or a family member in a battle with any disease and that is why I felt it was important to do this jump in memory of my husband Leslie and to give a little back to this special charity.”