Tynan Surgery is simply the 'best'!

TYNAN Surgery and Crossmaglen Social Education Centre have been crowned with the top title in the Daycare and Healthcare categories respectively for the Southern Healthcare Trust at the Best Kept Health & Social Care Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

Both facilities faced stiff competition; Millview Resource Centre, Bessbrook was awarded second place in the Daycare category and The Silverwood Ward, Bluestone Unit at Craigavon Area Hospital was placed as runner up in the Healthcare category.

Representatives from health and social facilities across Northern Ireland joined together at the prestigious Quality Innovation & Improvement Centre at Dundonald Hospital for the ceremony, presented by the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC).

Crossmaglen Social Education Centre, which was awarded ‘runner-up’ last year, was praised by the judges for introducing their new outside seating area which welcomes service users and staff alike, to relax and enjoy the beautiful floral surroundings.

Tynan Surgery was commended for their efforts as first time entrants. Their stunning array of planters and window boxes bring life and colour to the local village and their quiet seating area, made from recycled slate, was admired by the judges.

The Best Kept Awards have been in operation for over 60 years – with the Best Kept Health & Social Facility being introduced as a category in 1995. The awards recognise the important work which helps to maintain health sites across Northern Ireland.

The Awards include three categories Residential, Daycare and Healthcare with winners crowned in each region.

Rev. Matthew Hagan, Chairman of Tynan Development Committee Limited, said, “Everyone in the village and surrounding areas are delighted that Tynan Surgery have won the Best Kept Healthcare Facility Award.

“The doctors, nurses and all staff in the surgery look after the community so well and this is a very well deserved award.

“I would also like to offer my sincere thanks to the members of the village steering group as we all work hard in making improvements to the village of Tynan.”

Success is no stranger to Tynan - in 2018 Abbey Park in the village won the Best Kept Small Housing Area Award.