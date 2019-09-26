Ulster Orchestra returns to Armagh for exciting new season

FOLLOWING the success of last year, the Ulster Orchestra returns to the Marketplace Theatre and Arts Centre for two new concerts, on Friday November 8, 2019 and Thursday March 26, 2019.

‘On Your Doorstep’ offers a very special opportunity to catch a full symphony orchestra in the intimate surroundings of your local arts theatre. It’s hard to truly capture the power and effect of live orchestral music until you attend a show in person, and this programme strives to bring the Ulster Orchestra’s passion and magic to Armagh.

Looking for something to dispel the November gloom? Join players from the Orchestra for a relaxed, charming concert, 'Mendelssohn and More!', which takes place in the intimate Marketplace Studio Theatre on Friday, November 8.

Featuring Mendelssohn’s wonderful Octet for Strings, this is the perfect opportunity to hear a small group of musicians in a relaxed and informal setting.

However, if it’s the full power of the Orchestra that you prefer, then don’t miss Beethoven @ 250: Symphony No.4 in the main auditorium on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Special guest conductor Moritz Gnann and the Ulster Orchestra will mark 250 years of Ludwig Van Beethoven with the energetic and sunny Symphony No.4. In addition, acclaimed soloist Mark Simpson will perform Nielsen’s Clarinet Concerto, as well as a new work from up and coming Northern Irish composer Amy Rooney.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Mealla Campbell commented, “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is delighted to welcome the Ulster Orchestra ensemble to The Market Place Theatre for its performance on Friday, November 8.

“The Orchestra’s On Your Doorstep initiative presents a wonderful opportunity for people in our Borough to experience the best in classical music in the intimate surroundings of The Market Place.

“If you have never been to a classical music concert before then this is a great way to start, and if you are a regular concert goer then you really will not want to miss it.”

Founded in 1966, the Ulster Orchestra has been at the forefront of musical life in Northern Ireland and the Orchestra’s 63 full-time musicians form the region’s only professional symphony orchestra.

An important aspect of the Ulster Orchestra’s work across Northern Ireland is its annual touring programme of concerts, which brings live orchestral music to the heart of communities across the region.

A new initiative for the Orchestra, Ulster Orchestra On Your Doorstep, was founded in the 2016/17 Season (the Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary Season) and it sees the orchestra play in as diverse a range of venues as possible across Northern Ireland, sending everything from small ensembles and chamber music concerts, right up to the full symphony orchestra, far and wide across the region.