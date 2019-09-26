Appeal issued over alleged assault

POLICE in Strabane are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault which occurred in the town yesterday morning (Wednesday).

The incident occurred sometime between 9.20am and 9.45am on Market Street.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The assault involved three females, one with a pram and a small child.

"Police are particularly eager to speak to a young male driver of a van who stopped to give assistance."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Strabane police on 101 quoting reference number 473 25/9/2019.