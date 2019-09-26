Man's body found in Panda Park

Man's body found in Panda Park
A man's body has been found at a children's play park in Dungannon.

The park was cordoned off as forensic teams carried out their investigations.

It is understood the man is in his 20s.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed Police were at the scene but said they are not treating his death as suspicious.

"Police attended the scene of a sudden death at Newell Road, Dungannon on the morning of Thursday, 26th September," said the spokesperson.

"Police are not treating the death as suspicious at this time."

