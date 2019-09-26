Police appeal over car vandals

POLICE in Omagh are appealing for information following a report of damage to a car.

It is understood that sometime between 7pm on Monday, September 23 and 11am on Tuesday, September 24, a red Peugeot 308 sitting in the driveway of a house on the Drumnakilly Road was damaged.

According to police, a wing mirror of the vehicle was forcibly removed using a knife and other tools.

"It is believed they were trying to steal a light," said a PSNI spokesperson.

"If anyone has any information in relation to this then please get in touch quoting incident number 526 of 24/09/19. Any homeowners in that area please bear this in mind as well! Secure your vehicles as best as possible and consider home security lights or CCTV."