Criminal damage to Omagh house

Police are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage to a house in the Randall Drive area of Omagh.

Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report this morning, Friday 27 September, that damage had been caused to the door and window of a house at some stage overnight. This may have been part of an unsuccessful attempt to enter the property.

"We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 392 of 27/09/19.

"Likewise, for advice on home security, please contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101."

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.