House ransacked in Omagh burglary

Police are appealing for information following the report of a burglary at a house in the Hunters Crescent area of Omagh on Thursday, September 26.



Sergeant Robinson said: “It’s reported that entry was gained to the house at some stage between 7pm and 10pm. The owner returned home to find the property had been ransacked.



“I am appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2073 of 26/09/19.



“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”