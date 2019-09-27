Vandalism to life saving equipment in Omagh

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has condemned the vandalism of lifesaving equipment along the Riverside Walk in Omagh.

The lifesaving equipment, including lifebuoys and throwlines, was tampered with and removed, putting the lives of those using the Riverside Walk at risk.

Condemning the vandalism, chairperson of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Siobhán Currie, said: “The wanton vandalism of life saving equipment such as life buoys and throwlines is a mindless act which could contribute to someone losing their life in the water.

"Any wilful damage to Council property is reported to the PSNI and the Council actively pursues prosecution. If members of the public have any information in relation to the damage to this equipment along the Riverside Walk, or indeed notice any damage to such lifesaving equipment, we ask that they report it to the police or the Council immediately."