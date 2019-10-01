Final stop for Wrightbus?

by Aaron O'Neill

by Aaron O'Neill

aaron.oneill@thechronicle.uk.com

“IT is tough and sad that it has come to this!”

Those are the words of a local man who now finds himself searching for employment after global coach building giants Wrightbus entered into administration last week.

Pain, vexation, and frustration are just some of the emotions used, to sum up how those affected by the closure of the firm are feeling.

In a country that is already feeling the pinch, around 1400 workers now find themselves hunting the job market to try and make ends meet.

*Read more on this story and extensive reaction from Wrightbus' woes inside this week's Chronicle.

