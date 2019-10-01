Green light for social housing development

THE local council has given the go-ahead for one of the biggest social housing schemes to be built on the North Coast in decades.

The £12m development, funded by the Housing Executive and Radius Housing, is located on a greenfield site on the outskirts of Portstewart.

While most of the 67 houses and 20 apartments will be social housing aimed at reducing NIHE's local waiting list, some will be sold off as affordable homes for low-income families.

It was approved unanimously by Causeway Coast and Glens Council's planning committee last Wednesday.

