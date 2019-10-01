'Here to make the scars beautiful'

FOR those who have found themselves driven to self-harm, the scars can be a constant and negative reminder of some of the worst times of their lives.

For others, there can be a sense of empowerment for what they have overcome.

Whatever the lasting legacy, one local tattoo studio has continued its well earned reputation for giving something special back to the community with a special three day self-harm scar cover-up event - free of charge.

