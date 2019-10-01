Put your mobile phone on silent to enjoy a cup of tea and live chat in the Bridge Centre

The Five Ways to Wellbeing - Connect; Be active; Keep Learning ; Take Notice and Give, are viewed as good ways to boost and enhance personal wellbeing in the same ways as five greens are good for our general health. Sometimes to connect we need to disconnect.

With this in mind and to celebrate World Mental Health Day, the members of Offaly Minding Our Mental Health (OMOMH) are hosting a free Pop Up Café sponsored by Cafe4U and The Bridge Shopping Centre in partnership with Tullamore Mental Health Association.

The aim of the Pop Up Café is to generate community conversation and explore ideas around positive mental health. The key theme will be “Connecting”. There is strong evidence that there are a number of practical things we can do to protect and boost our wellbeing and one of these is “Connecting”. OMOMH are very pleased to invite you to drop in and join their Conversation and enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee and pick up some helpful tips and information – you might also be lucky and win a spot prize! Please join us between 10:00am – 12:30pm on Wednesday 9th October. For further information visit FB page – OffalyMindingOurMentalHealth.