Return of the Macs!

A PORTSTEWART family has raised over £4,000 for two Breast Cancer charities after completing the Great North Run in Newcastle recently.

Derek McIntyre, who spearheaded the fundraising campaign for Breast Cancer Now and Breast Cancer Care, was accompanied on the half-marathon by his daughter Lesley and granddaughter Asia last month.

This was the second time Derek completed the event and he revealed that he plans to go again next year.

In 2018, Derek and his daughter Lesley took on the challenge of the Great North Run for Vasculitis and the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund, a cause close to their hearts. However, with increased numbers and an unprecedented determination, the family returned for more pain and punishment this time around.

