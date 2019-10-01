Senior loyalist salutes NHS heroes who helped him in his darkest hour

AN Antrim man has paid tribute to the ‘heroes’ who worked tirelessly to give him more time with his family after receiving a devastating diagnosis.

By his own admission, Ken Wilkinson is a divisive character. Respected by some, feared by others, he has been a force to be reckoned with for decades - both as an unapologetic loyalist and as a community campaigner.

But recently the 71-year-old’s life was ‘turned upside down’ by news that he was literally fighting for his life against a rare lung disorder. Ken has Interstitial Lung Disease, a progressive condition for which there is no cure.

