Workers want answers

COLERAINE man Sean Rankin has spoken of the “hurt and anger” felt by Wrightbus employees after the bus-building company went into administration last week.

Sean (52) worked for the Ballymena firm for 18 years before being told on Wednesday that his services were no longer required.

The experienced joiner is now beginning the search for a new job – along with around 1,200 of his former colleagues.

A sizeable number of people from the north coast area were employed by Wrightbus and local Jobs and Benefits offices have been working around the clock to provide advice and support.

*Read more on this story and Wrightbus' woes inside this week's Chronicle.